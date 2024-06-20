PSA World Tour Championships in Bellevue this week and next year with best squash players in world

As you can see, the basketball gym at the Hidden Valley Field House in Bellevue has been transformed - and the stage set all week - for the highest-level squash you won't see anywhere else.

"I love it. I love the venue. I love the court. The crowd is amazing," said the world's top-ranked women's squash player Nour ElSherbini.

Added Paul Coll, the world's third-ranked men's player: "Ther'es a great squash community here, so it's always great to come back and compete with an enthusiastic crowd in a great city."

The PSA World Tour Finals run through Saturday night, featuring the top eight mens and top eight women players in the world.

"I think it's absolutely wonderful," event organizer Shabana Khan of YSK Events said. "To have kids see their stars live like this, it really means a lot."

It's not the first time top-tier squash has come to the area, with the World Championships at Meydenbauer Center in 2015 and a World Tour event two years later. But it also might be the most meaningful.

"It's just special," Khan said.

Three months ago, just three days after her mother died, Shabana Khan received a call, asking if Bellevue could host the event last minute. It was hard to fathom it not being a sign from above.

"She had said she wanted me to go back and do something big. That's why I did it," Khan said.

And despite the limited prep time, the event has once again pleased fans and players alike.

"It's an amazing effort from them to put such a good event on in such a short timeframe. As players, we're very grateful," Coll said.

Thanks to Shabana Khan's efforts and local sponsors stepping up, the World Tour finals are now set to return next year as well, and hopefully many years to come, especially with the sport of squash making its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028.