Cal Raleigh walk-off single in 9th inning gives Seattle Mariners 2-1 win over Yankees

article

The Brief Cal Raleigh drove in the winning run on an RBI single in the ninth inning for a 2-1 Mariners' victory over the Yankees in the first game of a three-game set. Raleigh roped a single inside first base down the right field line off Paul Blackburn to score Leo Rivas for the winning run. Luis Castillo pitched six scoreless innings for the Mariners, allowing just two hits and two walks and seven strikeouts – which included the 1,500th of his career against Aaron Judge in the sixth.



When the Seattle Mariners need a big hit, Cal Raleigh has a habit of delivering the goods.

The runner-up for AL MVP last season, Raleigh came off the bench in the late innings for Seattle and came through with an RBI single in the ninth inning against Paul Blackburn that scored Leo Rivas for a 2-1 Mariners win over the New York Yankees.

Raleigh missed a first chance to come through as a pinch-hitter in the seventh with runners at the corners and one out, striking out against Brent Headrick. But given a second chance in the same spot two innings later, Raleigh roped a single inside first base down the right field line to score the winning run.

Raleigh had been given the day off from the starting lineup after playing all four games of the opening series against the Cleveland Guardians behind the plate. It had been a struggle at the plate for him through the first four games as well, going just 2-for-15 with a double, three walks, and 10 strikeouts in 18 plate appearances.

The strikeout in the seventh was seemingly a continuation of those struggles with his 11th strikeout in 16 at-bats. But Raleigh managed to keep a 2-1 cutter from Blackburn fair in the ninth to deliver the victory, handing the Yankees their first loss of the season and pushing Seattle above .500 for the first time on the year.

Matt Brash kept New York from taking the lead in the top of the inning, After a one-out double from Giancarlo Stanton put the go-ahead run in scoring position, Brash got Jazz Chisholm Jr. to ground out to second, and struck out Amed Rosario swinging to leave pinch-runner Randal Grichuk stranded at third. Brash earned the win in relief for Seattle.

Luis Castillo was terrific over six scoreless innings for the Mariners, allowing just two hits and two walks and seven strikeouts – which included the 1,500th of his career against Aaron Judge in the sixth.

Cole Young had three hits for the Mariners, including an RBI single in the second inning that scored Randy Arozarena for Seattle's first run of the night.

Rivas and Young each singled to lead off the fifth inning, but Yankees starter Ryan Weathers and reliever Fernando Cruz wriggled out of danger to keep Seattle's lead at 1-0.

José Ferrer replaced Castillo in the sixth and allowed a lead-off single to Ben Rice, who advanced to second on a wild pitch. A hard ground ball from Stanton handcuffed Donovan at third for an error as the Yankees put two on with no outs. Rosario's sacrifice fly to center scored Rice from third for an unearned run as New York tied the game at 1-1.

Gabe Speier and Brash kept the Yankees off the board over the final two innings before Raleigh came through with the game-winner.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Cal Raleigh not in lineup for Seattle Mariners for first game of Yankees series

Emerson Hancock tosses six no-hit innings as Seattle Mariners roll to 8-0 win over Guardians

Chase DeLauter's 10th inning home run sinks Seattle Mariners in 6-5 loss to Guardians

Cole Young, Luke Raley home runs lead Seattle Mariners to 5-1 win over Guardians

Seattle Mariners fans express frustration over TV channel confusion

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .