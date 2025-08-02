Rangers score two runs off Casey Legumina in 11th inning in 6-4 Seattle Mariners loss

article

The Brief Wyatt Langford and Ezequiel Duran each had RBI singles in the 11th inning against Casey Legumina as the Mariners lost 6-4 to the Rangers. Randy Arozarena hit a two-run home run off Robert Garcia in the 10th inning to tie the game at 4-4 after Texas had taken the lead in the top of the inning. Cal Raleigh struck out five times for Seattle. It's just the eighth five-strikeout game in franchise history. Seattle has played 17 extra-inning games this season, which is tied with the Boston Red Sox for most in MLB. Eleven of those 17 games have gone at least 11 innings. The Mariners played zero such games last season.



Wyatt Langford and Ezequiel Duran singled to drive in a pair of runs off Seattle reliever Casey Legumina in the 11th inning as the Mariners lost 6-4 to the Texas Rangers in 11 innings on Saturday afternoon.

Randy Arozarena hit a two-run home run to tie the game in the bottom of the 10th inning and force another inning, but Texas rebounded to avoid a third straight loss to the Mariners.

Kyle Higashioka had three RBI for Texas, including a two-run home run in the third inning off Seattle starter Luis Castillo. After two strong innings to open for Castillo, an infield single from former Mariner Rowdy Tellez put a runner on base before Higashioka's blast into the Texas bullpen gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

A walk to Alejandro Osuna and a single to Corey Seager put two more runners on as Texas threatened for more. But a line drive from Marcus Semien was hit directly at second baseman Cole Young, and a strikeout of Adolis Garcia allowed Castillo to escape further damage.

Castillo lasted only 4 ⅓ innings for the Mariners before giving the game to the bullpen. He allowed two runs on four hits with a walk, a hit batter, and four strikeouts for Seattle.

Making his first start for the Rangers since being traded by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, Merrill Kelly was stellar for five innings against Seattle. An infield single from Young served as the only Mariner baserunner until the sixth inning, when the start unraveled a bit for Kelly.

J.P. Crawford – the hero of Friday night's victory over Texas – delivered a lead-off double, and Randy Arozarena singled to put runners on the corners. Attempting to pick-off Arozarena at first, Kelly was called for a balk that allowed Crawford to score and advanced Arozarena to second as the Texas lead was trimmed to 2-1.

Julio Rodríguez came through with a two-out liner to right field that Garcia couldn't handle as the double scored Arozarena to tie the game at 2-2.

Kelly then had a complete mental lapse that was truly stunning. Josh Naylor chopped back to Kelly at the mound for what should have been the third out with an easy throw to first. However, it seems as though Kelly forgot how many outs there were and attempted to get Rodríguez advancing to third base instead.

Josh Smith mishandled Kelly's throw and Rodríguez overran the base as well as both players seemed shocked by the play involving them.

Kelly's day would end with the miscue and Shawn Armstrong struck out Eugenio Suárez to keep the mistake from giving Seattle the lead. Kelly allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts for Texas.

Seattle had a great chance to blow the game open in the seventh inning against another new Texas pitcher in Danny Couloumbe. Dominic Canzone delivered a lead-off single and pinch-runner Dylan Moore stole second. After a Mitch Garver walk, Crawford bunted the runners up to put two into scoring position.

Young walked to load the bases for the top of the lineup, but Coulombe held on by getting both Arozarena and Cal Raleigh to strike out looking to escape the jam. Raleigh struck out five times for Seattle in the game, which is just the fifth such game in Mariners' franchise history.

Higashioka drove in his third run of the game in the 10th inning against Seattle reliever Matt Brash. A soft bleeder dropped in shallow left field to score designated runner Ezequiel Duran for a 3-2 Texas lead. Another soft contact looper dropped in center field for Alejandro Osuna, and an intentional walk to Corey Seager loaded the bases.

A soft grounder to short by Semien was enough to drive in Osuna to extend the lead to 4-2 for the Rangers before Brash worked out of the inning.

Arozarena quickly tied the game up in the bottom half of the inning, hammering a 1-1 fastball from Robert Garcia into the left field seats for his 22nd home run of the season. Garcia exited with an injury mid-at-bat to Suárez, but Luis Curvelo pushed the game to the 11th.

Seattle would be less fortunate in the 11th inning Legumina allowed three straight singles to Joc Pederson, Langford and Duran to take a 6-4 lead. Legumina struck out Higashioka, and Caleb Ferguson worked out of the rest of the jam for Seattle.

But there was no offensive magic this time. Curvelo forced weak pop-ups from Miles Mastrobuoni and Mitch Garver, and a bleeding liner to right from Crawford to end the game.

