Trent Thornton out for season for Seattle Mariners with torn Achilles

The Seattle Mariners placed right-handed reliever Trent Thornton on the 15-day injured list with a torn left Achilles tendon, which will end his season.

The team recalled right-hander Jackson Kowar from Triple-A Tacoma to fill the roster spot.

Thornton was injured with two outs in the ninth inning on Thursday night as he attempted to sprint off the mound to cover first base on a ground ball by Adolis Garcia. Thornton was a little late to react to the need to cover the bag and as he attempted to push off with his left foot, it twisted and he fell to the ground.

Thornton immediately grabbed the back of his left foot before trying to get up and walk. However, he quickly sat back down again as he couldn't sustain weight on the injured leg. He needed help to get to a cart which took him from the field.

Thornton, 31, has made 33 appearances for the Mariners this season, posting a 4.68 ERA with 22 runs allowed in 42 ⅓ innings pitched. He's struck out 32 batters with 14 walks.

Kowar, 28, has made nine appearances for Seattle this season after recovering from Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2024. He's allowed two runs in 11 ⅔ innings pitched for a 1.54 ERA with nine strikeouts and four walks.

