Seattle Mariners to re-acquire Eugenio Suárez from Diamondbacks

The Brief The Mariners have re-acquired third baseman Eugenio Suárez in a trade with the Diamondbacks. Seattle is reportedly sending first baseman Tyler Locklear, and minor league right-handed pitchers Hunter Cranton and Juan Burgos to Arizona for Suárez.



The Seattle Mariners have reached an agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks to re-acquire third baseman Eugenio Suárez, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle.

The deal was first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. It's contingent on medical review.

It's the second deal with the Diamondbacks in the last week after previously adding first baseman Josh Naylor for two minor league pitchers.

According to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, the return for Suárez includes first baseman Tyler Lockelear and two minor league right-handed pitchers: Hunter Cranton and Juan Burgos. Per MLB.com, Locklear is rated as Seattle's No. 9 prospect, with Cranton ranked 16th and Burgos 17th.

Seattle previously dealt Suárez to Arizona in November 2023 for catcher Seby Zavala and relief pitcher Carlos Vargas in a move to shed salary. After a slow start with the Diamondbacks, Suárez has become one of the best offensive players in baseball over the last calendar year.

In 105 games this season with Arizona, Suárez has 36 home runs with an MLB-leading 87 RBI entering Wednesday. He has a .248 batting average with an OPS of .898.

The Mariners have not dealt any of their eight prospects in the MLB's Top 100 prospects so far ahead of tomorrow's MLB trade deadline.

For a team that has shied away from making moves for players on expiring contracts, the Mariners have taken some big swings ahead of the deadline. Suárez, Naylor, and left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson are all set to be free agents at the end of the season.

The addition of Suárez gives Seattle a massive offensive upgrade at third base over rookie Ben Williamson, who is a terrific defender but lacks pop to his game currently. The Mariners' lineup is now one of the most potent units they've had since at least the Robinson Canó-Nelson Cruz-Kyle Seager era, if not longer.

The Source: Information in this story came from ESPN.com, MLB.com and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

