Luis Castillo, Josh Naylor lead Seattle Mariners to 3-1 win over Athletics

The Brief Luis Castillo allowed one run on five hits over seven innings with four strikeouts for the Mariners. Josh Naylor hit his first home run for Seattle since being acquired in a trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks last week. Naylor became the first Mariners player in history with four stolen bases in his first four games with the club.



Luis Castillo allowed a run in seven innings, Josh Naylor hit his first home run for the Mariners and Seattle beat the Athletics 3-1 on Monday night.

Castillo (8-6) gave up five hits and had four strikeouts. Andrés Muñoz pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 24th save.

Naylor, Cal Raleigh and Ben Williamson had two hits apiece.

Naylor, who was acquired via trade from Arizona last Thursday, hit a solo shot off Athletics starter JP Sears (7-9) to open the scoring in the second inning. The 30-year-old first baseman singled to lead off the fourth, stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error before Mitch Garver’s sacrifice fly gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead.

Williamson doubled to leadoff the fifth and scored on a single by Raleigh to make it 3-0. Raleigh, who leads MLB with 41 home runs, has 87 RBIs this season, tied with Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez for most in baseball.

Luis Urías was hit by a pitch to leadoff the sixth and later scored on a groundout by Brent Rooker. The Athletics snapped a four-game win streak.

Key moment

Muñoz gave up a leadoff single to Miguel Andujar before he got Carlos Cortes, the potential tying run, to ground into a 5-6-3 double play and then struck out Max Schuemann on three pitches — all fastballs — to end the game.

Key stat

Naylor became the first Mariners player in history with four stolen bases in his first four games with the club.

Up next

Mariners RHP Logan Evans (4-3, 3.64 ERA) starts Tuesday against Athletics RHP Luis Severino (4-11, 4.95).

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

