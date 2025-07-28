Cal Raleigh hits 41st home run, but Seattle Mariners lose 4-1 to Angels

article

The Brief Cal Raleigh hit his 41st home run of the season off Kyle Hendricks in the seventh inning for Seattle's only run in a 4-1 loss to the Angels. Mike Trough hit a two-run home run off Logan Gilbert to reach 1,000 career RBI. The Angels scored all four runs in the fifth inning off Gilbert, who allowed four runs on three hits over five innings with seven strikeouts.



Mike Trout hit a two-run homer in a four-run fifth inning to reach 1,000 career RBIs, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1 on Sunday.

Kyle Hendricks (6-7) gave up one run on two hits over six-plus innings and Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 18th save as the Angels earned a split of the four-game series.

Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 41st home run for the Mariners.

The Angels broke a scoreless tie when Kevin Newman's grounder brought home Travis d’Arnaud in the fifth. Luis Rengifo then scored on Logan Gilbert's wild pitch.

Trout crushed a 443-foot drive to center field off Gilbert to give him 1,001 RBIs. It was his 397th career homer and 19th this season.

Raleigh connected against Hendricks in the seventh, his second home run in two nights and fourth this year against Los Angeles.

Hendricks, who had one walk and three strikeouts, won for the first time since June 17.

Gilbert (3-4) gave up four runs and three hits over five innings with seven strikeouts.

Key moment

Angels center fielder Jo Adell kept Seattle off the scoreboard in the sixth when he reached above the wall to take away a home run from J.P. Crawford.

Key stat

Trout became the third player to get his first 1,000 RBIs entirely in an Angels uniform, following Garret Anderson and Tim Salmon.

Up next

Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo (7-6, 3.30 ERA) pitches Monday in the opener of a three-game series on the road against the Athletics.

Angels RHP Jack Kochanowicz (3-9, 6.03) is expected to start Monday against Texas.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Ichiro Suzuki adds humorous touches to Hall of Fame induction

Cal Raleigh calls 40th homer 'a cool milestone' during historic season

Cal Raleigh hits 40th home run as Seattle Mariners bash Angels 7-2

Zach Neto's 10th inning RBI single sinks Seattle Mariners in 3-2 loss

Rodríguez, Arozarena, Polanco homer as Seattle Mariners beat Angels 4-2

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.