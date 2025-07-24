Rodríguez, Arozarena, Polanco homer as Seattle Mariners beat Angels 4-2

article

The Brief Julio Rodríguez, Randy Arozarena and Jorge Polanco each homered to drive in all four runs in the Mariners' 4-2 win over the Angels. Rodríguez became the first player in MLB history to have 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases in each of their first four seasons. Seattle acquired first baseman Josh Naylor in a trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for prospect pitchers LHP Brandyn Garcia and RHP Ashton Izzi.



Julio Rodríguez, Randy Arozarena and Jorge Polanco homered, Logan Evans gave up one run in five innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Thursday night.

Rodríguez, who stole third base in the first inning, has 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases this season. The 24-year-old is the first player in MLB history with at least 15 homers and 20-plus stolen bases in each of their first four seasons.

Evans (4-3), a 24-year-old rookie, allowed three hits and walked three with three strikeouts. Andrés Muñoz pitched a scoreless ninth for his 23rd save.

Rodríguez hit a solo shot off Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi (4-7) and Arozarena added a two-run homer to give the Mariners a 3-1 lead in the fifth.

Mike Trout doubled and then scored when Nolan Schanuel followed with a single in the first for the Angels. Zach Neto added an RBI single in the seventh.

The Mariners acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from Arizona earlier Thursday, ahead of the trade deadline on July 31.

Key moment

Trout drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases with two out in the ninth before Muñoz got Schanuel to line out to end the game.

Key stat

Trout has 437 total bases and 146 runs scored in his career against Seattle, both of which are records. Rafael Palmeiro and Rickey Henderson hold the previous marks of 435 total bases and 145 runs, respectively.

Up next

Seattle's Bryan Woo (8-5, 2.91 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday against José Soriano (7-7, 3.73) in the second of a four-game series.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners acquire Josh Naylor from Diamondbacks

Seattle Mariners take another win over Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners best Astros with help from Arozarena and Castillo

Mariners back in action after All-Star break

Kyle Schwarber’s 3 homers in All-Star Game’s first tiebreaking swing-off lift NL over AL

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.