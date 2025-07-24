Seattle Mariners acquire Josh Naylor from Diamondbacks

article

The Brief The Mariners have acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks, according to multiple reports. Left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia and right-handed pitcher Ashton Izzi were dealt to Arizona in the deal. The prospects are ranked 13th and 16th in Seattle's system by MLB.com. Naylor is batting .292 this season with 11 home runs, 19 doubles and 59 RBI in 93 games.



The Seattle Mariners have acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The deal was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Naylor, 28, is a big boost to Seattle's lineup ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline. The left-handed hitting Naylor is batting .292 with 11 home runs, 19 doubles, a triple and 59 RBI in 93 games for the Diamondbacks this season. His OPS of .807 would be third-best on the Mariners, behind only Cal Raleigh (.989) and Randy Arozarena (.814).

"We are thrilled to add Josh as we make a push for the Postseason," general manager Justin Hollander said in a statement. "Josh’s ability to hit for both average and power is unique and we are excited not to have to face him anymore."

Naylor has just 49 strikeouts in 394 plate appearances this season as his 12.4 percent strikeouts rate is one of the best in all of MLB.

The reported return to Arizona for Naylor is left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia, who made his MLB debut with Seattle on Monday, and right-handed prospect Ashton Izzi, who is in High-A with the Everett Aquasox. The trade avoids sending any of Seattle's eight prospects on the MLB Top 100 list.

Per MLB.com's prospect rankings, Garcia and Izzi were Seattle's 13th- and 16th-ranked prospects, respectively.

The Mariners have also reportedly been linked to Arizona third baseman Eugenio Suárez as a trade target as they look to reunite with a former favorite. The trade for Naylor wouldn't appear to impede their pursuit of Suárez, who is the top bat available on the trade market. That deal would likely take a Top 100 prospect and then some with multiple teams interested.

Naylor immediately slots in as Seattle's starter at first base with Donovan Solano available as a platoon option off the bench against left-handed pitchers. Luke Raley can back up both first base and right field.

Naylor was traded to Arizona by the Cleveland Guardians in December and signed a one-year deal with the club, avoiding salary arbitration. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He's earning $10.9 million this season, which leaves around $4 million left for the remainder of the year.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Athletic and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners take another win over Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners best Astros with help from Arozarena and Castillo

Mariners back in action after All-Star break

Kyle Schwarber’s 3 homers in All-Star Game’s first tiebreaking swing-off lift NL over AL

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh wins 2025 Home Run Derby

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.