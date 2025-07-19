Seattle Mariners best Astros with help from Arozarena and Castillo

Randy Arozarena hit a solo home run and Luis Castillo threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Friday night.

Arozarena hit an elevated fastball from Astros left-hander Brandon Walter (1-3) out to left-center field in the fourth inning for his 18th home run of the season. In the process, Arozarena became only the second player in the majors this season with 10 or more home runs over a 14-game stretch.

Designated hitter Mitch Garver doubled the Mariners’ lead in the seventh inning when he pounced on a fastball down the middle from Astros left-hander Bennett Sousa for a solo shot.

Seattle Mariners' Randy Arozarena reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 18, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle broke things open with a four-run eighth inning on RBI singles from J.P. Crawford and Cal Raleigh, a sacrifice fly from Donovan Solano and a wild pitch.

Castillo (7-5), in his first start after the All-Star break, struck out seven and yielded only three hits — all singles — before departing in the seventh inning.

Key moment

The Astros could have taken an early lead in the third inning when two runners were in scoring position for Jose Altuve. The nine-time All Star struck out swinging, though, to end the threat.

Key stat

Raleigh — who became the first catcher and switch hitter to win the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday night — is the only other player in the major leagues this season with 10 or more home runs over a 14-game stretch besides Arozarena.

Up next

Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (2-4, 6.48 ERA) starts Saturday. Mariners right-hander Logan Evans (3-3, 3.75) gets the ball for Seattle in the second game of the three-game set.

