Logan Evans rocked by Athletics in 6-1 Seattle Mariners loss

article

The Brief The Athletics scored six runs on seven hits off Seattle starter Logan Evans in a 6-1 loss. Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers each homered as Evans also walked two batters while striking out seven in 4 ⅔ innings pitched. Randy Arozarena stole his 20th base of the season to give him five straight seasons of 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases. He tied Mike Trout for third most 20/20 seasons in American League history behind Alex Rodriguez (six) and José Ramírez (seven). Ramírez is the only other player in MLB to accomplish the feat in each of the past five seasons.



Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers hit home runs, Miguel Andujar had two hits and two RBIs and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Luis Severino (5-11) allowed a run on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts in five innings. Elvis Alvarado, Sean Newcomb — who struck out the side in the seventh — and Michael Kelly combined to pitch four scoreless innings of relief.

Langeliers hit a solo homer off Mariners starter Logan Evans (4-4), Soderstrom singled and Andujar followed with an RBI double to make it 6-0 in the fifth.

Rooker hit a three-run shot before Langeliers doubled and then scored on Andujar's double that made it 4-0 in the third.

Randy Arozarena hit a two-out single, stole second base and scored when Jorge Polanco singled in the fourth for the Mariners' run.

The Mariners struck out 11 times, left nine runners on base and were 1 of 7 with runners in scoring position.

Key moment

After Polanco's RBI single got the Mariners on the board, Dominic Canzone singled and Ben Williamson walked to load the bases but Severino got Cole Young — the potential go-ahead run — to ground out and end the inning.

Key stat

Arozarena has 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases this season, his fifth consecutive 20/20 season. The 30-year-old is tied with Mike Trout for third most 20/20 seasons in American League history behind Alex Rodriguez (six) and José Ramírez (seven). Ramírez is the only other player in MLB to accomplish the feat in each of the past five seasons.

Up next

Bryan Woo (8-5, 2.91 ERA) is set the take the mound on Wednesday against Jeffrey Springs (9-7, 4.13) to conclude a three-game set.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Luis Castillo, Josh Naylor lead Seattle Mariners to 3-1 win over Athletics

Cal Raleigh hits 41st home run, but Seattle Mariners lose 4-1 to Angels

Ichiro Suzuki adds humorous touches to Hall of Fame induction

Cal Raleigh calls 40th homer 'a cool milestone' during historic season

Cal Raleigh hits 40th home run as Seattle Mariners bash Angels 7-2

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.