Seattle Mariners acquire left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson from Pirates

The Brief The Mariners acquired left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson from the Pirates on Wednesday. Single-A pitcher Jeter Martinez was sent to Pittsburgh in exchange for Ferguson. He was ranked the 13th-best prospect in Seattle's system via MLB.com, and the 22nd-best per Baseball America. Ferguson has a .167 batting average against left-handed hitters with a .439 OPS against this season. He's allowed one extra-base hit to lefties in 74 plate appearances/66 at-bats vs. lefties.



The Seattle Mariners have acquired left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Single-A pitcher Jeter Martinez.

Jeff Passan of ESPN.com was the first to report the trade, with Adam Jude of The Seattle Times the first report Martinez as the return.

"We are excited to add Caleb and fortify our bullpen down the stretch," general manager Justin Hollander said in a statement. "He’s been one of the most reliable left-handed relievers in the game and adds postseason experience to our group."

Right-handed reliever Collin Snider was activated from the 15-day injured list and designated for assignment to clear a roster spot.

Ferguson, 29, adds another left-handed specialist to the bullpen to pair with Gabe Speier. In 66 at-bats against left-handed hitters, Ferguson has allowed only a .167 batting average with a .439 OPS against this season. He's allowed one extra-base hit to lefties all season, a double to Shohei Ohtani in April.

Against right-handed batters, Ferguson is allowing a .250 average against with a .690 OPS against. Overall, Ferguson has appeared in 45 games with a 3.74 ERA with 18 runs allowed in 43 ⅓ innings pitched. He has 34 strikeouts with 14 walks and five hit batters.

Ferguson is in the final year of his contract after signing a one-year deal worth $3 million to avoid salary arbitration this offseason.

Martinez, 19, has made 16 starts for Single-A Modesto this season, tossing 62 ⅔ innings with a 6.18 ERA. He's struck out 60 batters with 38 walks in his first season above rookie ball.

Mariners call-up Tyler Locklear, place Luke Raley on IL

Prior to the deal for Ferguson, the Mariners recalled first baseman Tyler Locklear from Triple-A Tacoma and placed first baseman/outfielder Luke Raley on the 10-day injured list with a back spasm.

Locklear, 24, is the reigning Pacific Coast League Player of the Week, with a blistering .478 average with five home runs, 10 RBI and a massive 1.745 OPS in six games played that included hits in nine straight at-bats over three games.

For the season, Locklear is batting .316 with 19 home runs, 25 doubles, a triple, 81 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 97 games. In 16 games with Seattle last season, Locklear hit .156 with two home runs.

Raley hadn't appeared in a game for the Mariners since July 24. The placement on the injured list is retroactive to July 27.

In 49 games this season, Raley is batting .220 with four home runs, six doubles, 18 RBI and a .691 OPS. He spent time on the injured list earlier this season with an oblique strain as well.

