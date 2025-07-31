Cole Young homers, Cal Raleigh hits No. 42 as Seattle Mariners shut out Rangers 6-0

article

The Brief Cole Young hit a mammoth solo home run into the second deck and had a triple, Cal Raleigh delivered his 42nd home run of the season, and the Mariners beat the Rangers 6-0. George Kirby pitched six scoreless innings on just three hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Eugenio Suárez had a double and a run scored in his first game back with the Mariners after Wednesday night's trade with Arizona. Reliever Trent Thornton left the game with two outs in the ninth inning after injuring his left foot/ankle trying to run off the pitching mound to cover first base.



Cal Raleigh homered again, rookie Cole Young also went deep and pitched six strong innings as the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 6-0 on Thursday night.

Raleigh hit his major league-leading 42nd home run in the fifth inning, two batters after Young hit his third, to give Seattle a 3-0 lead.

Eugenio Suárez, back in the Mariners' lineup for the first time since he was acquired from Arizona on Wednesday night, doubled against Rangers starter Kumar Rocker in the fourth inning and scored on a wild pitch to get Seattle on the scoreboard. Suárez played for the Mariners from 2022-23.

J.P. Crawford singled in a run in the sixth, and Young followed with an RBI triple and scored on a passed ball.

Kirby (6-5) gave up three hits and walked two while striking out six.

Caleb Ferguson, a deadline acquisition from Pittsburgh, pitched a perfect seventh in his Mariners debut.

Trent Thornton pitched 1 2/3 innings before being carted off the field in the ninth with an apparent lower left leg injury. Casey Legumina got the last out to complete the four-hit shutout.

Rocker (4-5) allowed three runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

The Rangers were without third baseman Josh Jung (left calf soreness).

Key moment

After the Rangers put the tying runs on second and third with two out in the sixth, Kirby got out of the jam by getting Adolis Garcia on an inning-ending fly ball.

Key stat

Raleigh set the single-season record for home runs by a switch-hitting catcher, passing Todd Hundley's previous mark of 41 for the New York Mets in 1996.

Up next

Rangers RHP Jack Leiter (7-6, 4.09 ERA) goes against Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.36) on Friday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

