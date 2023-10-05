Regardless of immediate future, Shane Wright prepared to contribute in big ways to Kraken

In less than five months last year, Shane Wright went from top prospect to an 18-year-old making the Kraken’s final roster, to scoring his first career goal in his eighth game on the team.

"It’s pretty cool living out that dream- that was really cool for me," Wright said.

But it was a dream that came to an end with that game against Montreal in December – the last he played for Seattle – surrounded by time with the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the AHL and his junior team in Ontario, Canada. A chance to develop further, before returning to Training Camp this year.

"I think I’m just more mature," Wright said at training camp this year. "I think I really just understand what it takes to make it at that level. Level of compete, level of play I need to get to in order to earn a spot and prove myself on that team."

As a fourth-overall pick and highly-touted prospect who also led Canada to a win at the World Junior Championships last year, Wright’s had the spotlight from Day One, and now a pressure to live up to that potential.

"I wouldn’t say it’s pressure I put on myself," Wright said. "Just expectations to be the best that I can be and always perform as well I know I can."

Now still just 19 years old, Wright tells me he spent most of the summer on making decisions a split second faster and better understanding his positioning on the ice, while adjusting to the pace of play at the highest level.

After rooming with Matty Beniers early last season and playing the Ty Kartye and Ryker Evans in the AHL, Wright is developing a bond with players who could be Kraken teammates for many years to come.

"To be able to compete against those guys really makes me a better player and pushes me to be the best that I can be," Wright said.

As for advice from veteran Kraken players like Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz?

"They said just embrace it and enjoy every second of it," Wright said. "You’re there because you’re talented and you deserve to be here, so just showcase that and soak it all in and really enjoy it all."