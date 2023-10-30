Seahawks acquiring Giants DL Leonard Williams for pair of draft picks

article

The Seattle Seahawks are acquiring defensive lineman Leonard Williams from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle.

Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network were the first to report the deal on Monday. Seattle is sending a 2024 second-round draft pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for Williams, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the year.

Williams, 29, is a former No. 6 overall draft pick of the New York Jets in 2015 and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2016. After being traded to the Giants in 2019, Williams posted a career high 11.5 sacks in 2020 and posted a career-high in tackles with 21 in 2021.

Williams' contract technically runs through the 2024 season, but the contract is set to void after this season. The Giants are reportedly going to rework Williams' contract to help facilitate the trade to Seattle. His contract carries $18 million in base salary for the 2023 season, which works out to just under $1 million a game. The Seahawks have less than $6 million in salary cap space, per the NFL Players' Association database.

Per Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback, the Giants will take on all of Williams' salary except for the prorated veteran minimum the Seahawks have to take. Per the CBA, that amount is a little over $600,000 for the remaining 10 weeks of the NFL season.

In exchange for holding onto more money from the contract, the Giants get a better draft pick package from Seattle with the second-round pick in next year's draft being the key piece.

Williams has played at least 12 games in each of his first nine seasons in the NFL and has played in all eight games for the Giants this year. He has 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks on a Giants team that is really struggling and turning their attention to the future.

Williams will help the Seahawks bolster their depth following the loss of Uchenna Nwosu to a pectoral injury last week. He can play multiple spots across the defensive line and gives the team another proven veteran option along the defensive interior.