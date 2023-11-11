Seahawks activate WR Dareke Young, RB Kenny McIntosh from injured reserve

article

The Seattle Seahawks activated wide receiver Dareke Young and running back Kenny McIntosh from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Young and McIntosh have both been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season. Young had surgery to address an abductor injury in his hip in late August. Meanwhile, McIntosh has been out due to a knee injury that happened during the team’s mock game scrimmage at Lumen Field in early August.

Young appeared in 13 games for Seattle as a rookie last year after being selected in the seventh-round of the NFL Draft. Young caught just two passes for 24 yards, but showed himself to be a capable contributor on special teams.

McIntosh was a seventh-round pick this year and will make his debut in the first game he is active. McIntosh will help provide additional running back depth with DeeJay Dallas questionable to play due to a shoulder injury.

To clear room on the roster, the Seahawks waived cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly. Seattle already had an open roster spot after waiving nose tackle Austin Faoliu earlier this week. Kelly appeared in five games this season for the Seahawks while exclusively playing on special teams. He was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens at the start of the regular season.

Additionally, tackle Jason Peters was elevated from the practice squad for a third straight week. He is out of elevations from the practice squad and won't be able to come up again without being added to the active roster.