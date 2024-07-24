Seahawks training camp Day One: The Mike Macdonald era begins

The Seattle Seahawks officially kicked off training camp under new head coach Mike Macdonald at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Notably absent were familiar faces like Pete Carroll and Bobby Wagner, marking a new chapter for the team.

Defensive focus

Macdonald, known for leading the top-ranked Ravens defense last season, wasted no time asserting his influence. His defensive vision was on display as he oversaw players like cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Devin Witherspoon, alongside defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who recently signed a three-year deal worth over $21 million.

"They hired me to be me," Macdonald stated, emphasizing his intent to shape the team in his own strategic image. "Training camp is about sharpening the sword, aligning the team."

Rookies and new faces

A standout among newcomers was defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, the Seahawks' 2024 first-round pick from Texas. Murphy's imposing stature and agility caught immediate attention as he integrated into a defensive tackle rotation with veterans Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, and Jonathan Hankins.

Offensive momentum

Quarterback Geno Smith, entering his 12th NFL season and a contract year, made a strong impression with his sharp performance on the field. Guided by offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, Smith orchestrated the offense, including receivers Jaxon Smith Njigba and Tyler Lockett, who made big catches during practice that got the crowd going.

Backup quarterback battle

The battle for the backup quarterback position intensified between second-year QB Sam Howell and veteran P.J. Walker. Howell took most reps with the second team, signaling his current edge over Walker, who remains a seasoned contender battling for relevance in the lineup.

Injury update

Starting tackle Abraham Lucas was absent due to injury, joining several players on the physically unable to perform list. Veteran George Fant stepped in admirably in Lucas's absence during the initial scrimmage session. Coach Macdonald remained cautious about Lucas's recovery timeline. "Timetable, I can’t tell you," Macdonald said, "we were hoping it would go a little faster."

When asked what success looks like in the first few days of training camp, Macdonald said "Chasing the next thing is the mentality, what’s important right now." The Seahawks will continue public training camp on Friday in preparation for their first preseason game set to start on Aug. 12 against the Cleveland Browns.

For more updates and insights into the Seahawks' training camp, stay tuned.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Murder charge for man connected to fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Kent

Ferry system becomes key issue in WA gubernatorial race

Brush fire in Kinnear Park possibly started from encampment

Debate continues over future of Seattle's juvenile detention center

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.