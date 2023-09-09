Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd signs multi-year contract extension

The Seattle Storm announced on Saturday that their star scorer Jewell Loyd has signed a multi-year contract extension with the team.

Loyd is a two-time WNBA champion, a two-time All-WNBA selection, a five-time All-Star and the Seattle Storm’s all-time single-season scoring leader.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 24: Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm reacts after her basket against the Phoenix Mercury during the first quarter at Climate Pledge Arena on June 24, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"It’s been special for Seattle to witness Jewell compete for championships and rise to be one of the best in the game. She is a franchise player, and we are excited to continue to build our future around her," said Alisha Valavanis, Seattle Storm President & CEO. "She is a remarkable person and leader, she lifts her teammates, the organization, and her community. Everyone around Jewell knows she embodies greatness. We’re so glad she’s staying in Seattle."

In her nine-year WNBA career, Loyd has played 289 games wearing a Storm uniform. In that time, she’s racked up 4,799 career points, with a career average of 16.5 points per game.

Loyd is now finishing her best offensive season of her career, leading the entire league in scoring. With an average of 24.6 points per game and a total of 911 points, she owns the title of most points scored in a single-season in WNBA history.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 06: Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm shoots against Dearica Hamby #5 of the Los Angeles Sparks during the third quarter at Climate Pledge Arena on June 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Ima Expand

Loyd also tied a WNBA single-season record with 12 games with 30 or more points.

When she’s not playing for Seattle, she’s playing for Team USA. According to the franchise’s Saturday press release, Loyd is a three-time gold medalist, helping the U.S. win two FIBA World Cup titles and an Olympic gold in 2020.

She’s also expected to help Team USA win another gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in July.

According to Saturday’s press release, per team policy, terms of Loyd’s deal with the Storm were not disclosed.