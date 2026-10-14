Seattle Sounders win streak snapped in 1-0 loss to FC Dallas

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The Brief Kaick Ferreira scored the game’s only goal in the 63rd minute as FC Dallas handed the Sounders a 1-0 loss Wednesday night. Dallas goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto made seven saves for the shutout, keeping Seattle off the scoreboard despite the Sounders creating chances. The loss snapped Seattle’s four-match winning streak and nine-match unbeaten run, during which the Sounders had posted a 4-0-5 record.



Kaick Ferreira scored in the second half and Daniel De Sousa Britto made it stand up as FC Dallas beat Seattle 1-0 on Wednesday night, ending the Sounders' four-match win streak and an unbeaten run that reached nine.

Ferreira took a pass from defender Osaze Urhoghide in the 63rd minute and scored for the fourth time this season after scoring twice in 27 appearances as a 19-year-old rookie last year. Urhoghide's helper was his third after collecting one last season in 27 matches as a rookie.

De Sousa Britto finished with seven saves for his third clean sheet in six starts with Dallas (14-7-8). He had 14 shutouts in 78 career starts with the San Jose Earthquakes before joining the club.

Andrew Thomas totaled two saves for Seattle (11-10-8), which went 4-0-5 during its unbeaten streak.

Seattle beat Dallas 2-1 at home to close out April.

Dallas improves to 7-2-5 at home, while the Sounders drop to 4-6-5 on the road.

Up next

Seattle: Hosts CF Montreal on Saturday.

Dallas: At Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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