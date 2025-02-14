Seattle Storm acquire Lexie Brown in trade with Sparks

article

The Brief The Storm acquired guard Lexie Brown in atrade from the Los Angeles Sparks. Seattle also received a 2025 third-round pick from L.A. with second-round picks in 2025 and 20276 going back to the Sparks. Brown averaged 8.1 points and 3.3 assists per game last season with the Sparks.



The Seattle Storm have acquired guard Lexie Brown and a 2025 third-round pick from the Los Angeles Sparks in exchange for a pair of draft choices in a trade announced on Friday afternoon.

The Storm are sending second-round picks in 2025 and 2027 to the Sparks to complete the deal.

"Lexie is a prolific shooter and all-around great player that bolsters our backcourt," Storm general manager Talisa Rhea said in a statement. "Her tenacity to make plays on both sides of the ball and ability to stretch the defense with tremendous range are great additions to our roster and we are thrilled to welcome her to Seattle."

The backstory:

During her last three seasons with the Sparks, Brown, 30, averaged 9.2 points and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field. Her 48.6 percent shooting from the field, 41.5 percent from 3-point distance, and 12.4 points per game in 2023 were all career-highs. The seven-year WNBA veteran

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, Brown won a WNBA title with the Chicago Sky in 2021.

Brown and Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike spent two seasons together with the Sparks before Ogwumike joined the Storm last year.

The Source: Announcement by the Seattle Storm.

