T-Birds beat Ice 4-2 in Game 4, move within reach of WHL Championship

Dylan Guenther ripped a slap shot by goaltender Daniel Hauser to break a third period deadlock and the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Winnipeg Ice 4-2 in Game 4 of the WHL Championship series to move within reach of a second WHL title.

Nico Myatovic added an empty net goal for the Thunderbirds with 7.4 seconds left to play as Seattle grabbed a 3-1 series lead with the chance to clinch the championship on home ice in Game 5 on Friday night.

With the game tied at 2-2, Guenther flew into the Winnipeg zone and established possession against the side wall. Luke Prokop and Reid Schaefer maintained the possession in the Ice end with Schaefer getting the puck back to Guenther atop the right circle. Guenther immediately fired a missile into the back of the net to give the Thunderbirds a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

A pair of late penalties against Winnipeg impeded their chances of a comeback effort. Connor McClennon ran into Seattle goaltender Thomas Milic for an interference penalty and Conor Geekie tripped Kyle Crnkovic at center ice with 2:42 left to play as the Ice were forced to play four minutes out of the final seven-and-change down a skater.

Myatovic's goal served as the finishing touch for Seattle as they move within reach of a second WHL title and Ed Chynoweth Cup. The Thunderbirds also won the 2017 championship while led by current New York Islanders standout Mat Barzal.

Kevin Korchinski and Gracyn Sawchyn also scored for Seattle and Milic made 31 saves on 33 shots for the Thunderbirds in the victory. It was Guenther's 16th goal of the postseason for Seattle, which leads the team.

The Thunderbirds did have to dig out of an early deficit to find their third straight win in the series.

Matthew Savoie – the No. 9 overall pick in last year's NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres – had a breakaway chance that was disrupted through a hooking penalty against Korchinski. The Thunderbirds managed to successfully kill off the penalty to keep the game scoreless early.

However, the Ice broke through with the first goal of the night with 3:35 left in the period. Thomas Milic got caught between wanting the charge a puck thrown into the Seattle zone and staying in his net. Carson Latimer beat Seattle defenseman Jeremy Hanzel to the puck and chipped it over the glove side of Milic to give Winnipeg the 1-0 lead.

Korchinski managed to answer back in the closing seconds of the period. Korchinski threaded a shot through heavy net front traffic on Winnipeg goaltender Daniel Hauser as it found the back of the net for the tying goal with just 15.2 seconds left in the period.

With Ty Nash in the penalty box for a roughing penalty early in the second period, the Thunderbirds found a go-ahead goal. A point shot from Hanzel bounced hard off the end boards back to the front of the net. Sawchyn quickly slapped the puck inside the left post behind Hauser for a power play goal and a 2-1 Thunderbirds lead.

Just over four minutes later, Winnipeg found an answer to bring the game back level. A Ben Zloty shot from the blue line was corralled in front of the net by Evan Friesen as he maneuvered around a sprawling Milic to find the net for an Ice goal.

Winnipeg then seemingly found a go-ahead goal just over two minutes later. A point shot from Winnipeg deflected into the air next to the net and bounced in off Latimer for what appeared to be his second goal of the night. However, upon review, Latimer was deemed to have knocked the puck into the net with a deliberate push from his arm and the goal was disallowed after a lengthy review.

Guenther's goal with just over 12 minutes left to play ultimately served as the game-winner as the Thunderbirds. Guenther and Prokop are both seeking a second straight WHL title after being a part of the Edmonton Oil Kings team that defeated Seattle in the championship last season.