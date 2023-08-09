Top pitching prospect Emerson Hancock called up by Mariners to debut against Padres

article

Seattle Mariners right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock – the top pitching prospect in the organization – was promoted from Double-A Arkansas and will make his debut in a start against the San Diego Padres Wednesday night.

The Mariners optioned right-handed reliever Devin Sweet to Triple-A Tacoma and left-handed pitcher Zach Muckenhirn was designated for assignment to open a spot for Hancock on the team's 40-man roster.

Hancock, 24, has an 11-5 record in 20 starts for Double-A Arkansas this season. He's pitched 98 innings with a 4.32 ERA with 38 walks and 107 strikeouts. He will slot into the rotation in place of rookie Bryan Woo, who was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday due to right forearm inflammation.

Hancock is the team's No. 4 overall prospect, per MLB.com, and No. 5 rated prospect, per Fangraphs. Hancock is the team's highest-rated prospect not already in the majors (Bryce Miller, Woo) and above Single-A ball (catcher Harry Ford, shortstop Cole Young, outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez).

Featured article

Sweet, 26, made his major league debut with the Mariners on July 19 and has made two appearances with the team. He's thrown two innings with two runs allowed on two hits and a walk with a strikeout in games against the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox.

In 27 relief appearances with the Double-A Arkansas this season, Sweet was 4-1 with five saves, and a 1.54 ERA with eight walks and 47 strikeouts.

Muckenhirn, 28, was acquired from the Mets in the deal that sent right-handed pitchers Chris Flexen and Trevor Gott to New York in early July. Muckenhirn did not appear in a game for the Mariners. He made seven appearances with Triple-A Tacoma, posting a 9.35 ERA with nine earned runs allowed in 8 ⅔ innings pitched with two walks and five strikeouts.