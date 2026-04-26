Seattle Torrent miss out on No. 1 pick with 2-1 shootout loss to Victoire

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The Brief Lina Ljungblom's shootout goal gave the Montreal Victoire the No. 1 seed in the PWHL playoffs in a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Torrent on Saturday night. The Torrent needed a win over the Victoire to claim the No. 1 overall pick in the PWHL Draft through the Gold Plan, which rewards the team with the most points accrued after being eliminated from the playoffs. The Vancouver Goldeneyes earned the No. 1 selection in the draft.



Lina Ljungblom's shootout goal helped the Montreal Victoire beat the Seattle Torrent 2-1 on Saturday night in the final game of the regular season to secure the No. 1 seed in the Walter Cup playoffs for the second consecutive season.

The Victoire (17-5-2-6) have 62 points, tied with Boston for most in the PWHL, but hold the tiebreaker over the Fleet. Montreal will pick its first-round opponent between third-seeded Minnesota and No. 4 seed Ottawa.

Abby Roque scored with a 5-on-3 advantage at the 7:25 mark in the second period to give Montreal a 1-0 lead.

Ann-Renée Desbiens had 23 saves for the Victoire.

The Torrent (8-1-4-17) — who have 30 points this season, fewest in PWHL — could have secured the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 PWHL entry draft with a win. Vancouver will have the first pick.

Seattle's Alex Carpenter scored with 9:49 left in the third period to make it 1-1.

Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin and Maureen Murphy returned from injuries that had sidelined the pair since mid-March.

The Torrent set a season high for attendance at 17,151.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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