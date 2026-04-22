Alex Carpenter, Gabrielle David scored nine seconds apart as Seattle Torrent beat Frost 5-4
SEATTLE - Alex Carpenter and Gabrielle David scored nine seconds apart, Anna Wilgren added a goal for her third in two games, and the Seattle Torrent beat the Minnesota Frost 5-4 on Wednesday night for their first victory in the series.
Seattle (8-1-4-16) secured three draft-order points to take the top spot in the Gold Plan standings for a chance at the first overall pick in the PWHL entry draft.
Minnesota (13-3-4-9), which had already clinched third place, had won the previous three games against the Torrent in regulation by a total of 13-3.
Carpenter, who entered with at least one point against every PWHL team this season except for Minnesota, knocked in a loose puck to tie it at 2-all in the second and David sent a shot over goaltender Nicole Hensley.
Captain Hilary Knight gave Seattle the lead for good by finishing off Theresa Schafzahl's nice pass 2:29 into the third.
Minnesota forward Kelly Pannek capped the scoring with 12.5 seconds left and she became the first player in PWHL history to reach 30 points in a season.
Taylor Heise scored two goals for Minnesota and Grace Zumwinkle added another as each player reached 13 goals this season.
Up next
Minnesota plays at Vancouver on Saturday in a regular-season finale.
Seattle plays its final game of the season on Saturday when it hosts Montreal.
The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.
MORE TORRENT NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Jenn Gardiner scores PWHL record four goals as Seattle Torrent lose 6-5 to Goldeneyes in overtime
Seattle Torrent eliminated from playoff contention in 4-1 loss to Goldeneyes
Danielle Serdachny scores twice as Seattle Torrent earn first regulation road win, 5-3, over Charge
Theresa Schafzahl scores lone goal for Seattle Torrent in 4-1 loss to Victoire
Alex Carpenter scores lone goal for Seattle Torrent in 2-1 shootout loss to Sirens
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.