Tye Kartye makes case to remain in Kraken lineup even after Jared McCann's return

The loss of Jared McCann to injury in the opening round series against the Colorado Avalanche could have been a debilitating blow to the playoff hopes of the Seattle Kraken.

Instead, rookie Tye Kartye has seamlessly jumped into the lineup for the first games of his NHL career under the bright lights of the playoffs and showed that the Kraken have plenty of depth to spare.

Kartye has two goals and an assist in six games played for Seattle since replacing McCann in the lineup for Game 5 of the series against the Avalanche. He's played well at both ends of the ice and has effortlessly fit in beside Jordan Eberle and fellow rookie Matty Beniers.

He's played so well, in fact, that he's made a strong case to stay in the lineup even after McCann return to action.

"No question. I mean, he's been very effective in his role," head coach Dave Hakstol said when asked that question on Monday.

McCann has returned to the ice in recent days for the Kraken. He worked in a red "no-contact" jersey on Saturday and has taken part in team skates each of the last two days in a normal practice jersey. While Hakstol said there has been no chance to McCann's status, he's obviously getting closer to a return to the lineup.

McCann is a 40-goal scorer this season and has been a key piece of Seattle's penalty killing unit. He's going to be back in the lineup as soon as it's deemed possible for him to do so. However, Kartye's play leaves him deserving of staying in the lineup as well.

Per MoneyPuck.com, the line of Kartye-Beniers-Eberle ranks sixth in the NHL across all lines to have played at least 20 minutes together in expected goals percentage, which is a measure of a team's expected goals for in comparison to the opposition. His 1.6 goals scored above expected is third on the team behind Eberle and Jaden Schwartz and among the top 25 players in the NHL in the postseason.

But it isn't just the scoring aspect of Kartye's game that has made an impression. He had a team-high seven hits in Seattle's Game 1 win over the Stars. He's a plus-six as well in six games played as his pairing with Eberle and Beniers is proving effective at both ends of the ice.

"We've now seen it over an extended period and he continues to go out and do all of the little things that are necessary to be effective in the lineup," Hakstol said. "So you know, that's something that he has to continue to do, but we still see no reason why he can't continue to do that. He's been as reliable as anybody we've had in the lineup and as consistent as anybody that we've had in the lineup since he's entered."

It's made an impression on his teammates too. They know how challenging it can be to adapt to the NHL game for the first time. It's an even bigger challenge trying to adapt in the heat of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"He's playing really well," defenseman Justin Schultz said. "Can't imagine how difficult that is to come into your first game, it's the playoffs. You can't really tell (though). He's just fit in seamlessly and doing all the right things and providing a lot of energy for us."

"I mean, it's spectacular," forward Ryan Donato added. "I mean, It's fun to be a part of. He's very confident, very respectable kid. I mean, he works hard, does all the right things and it's fun to see a guy that comes in the lineup and might not know everybody and just buys in right away. You know, I mean blocking shots, big hits, all that kind of stuff.

"He's jumped right in and had no problem with it at all."

Assuming the Kraken can ever get back to "fully healthy", they will have some decisions to make. McCann appears on the cusp of rejoining the lineup. André Burakovsky will become an option eventually if the Kraken can continue to advance as well.

However, Daniel Sprong left Sunday's game in the second period after taking a hit from Jani Hakanpää against the glass and did not return. Sprong being unavailable would present an easy path for Kartye to remain in the lineup even with a McCann return, but Hakstol made it clear that he likes the element that Kartye has brought to the group regardless of the injuries around the team.

"You're working to get one or two guys back and, you know, you see last night we lose Sprong, right," Hakstol said.

"I don't spend a whole lot of time predicting on what that health is going to bring us, but in terms of Tye, I mean, Kart's game, he's continued to bring us good value and at this time of year, those are the types of players that you want to have in the lineup and that you need to have in the lineup."

Kartye can move down to the fourth line alongside Donato and Brandon Tanev in Sprong's place if Sprong is going to miss time. McCann could then rejoin Beniers and Eberle on the top line for Tuesday's Game 4 if he's ready to return to action. The decision on who to scratch would become more challenging once everyone was back healthy.