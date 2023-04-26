Tye Kartye scores in debut, Kraken survive Avalanche rally as Kraken take 3-2 win in Game 5 and series lead

article

Tye Kartye scored in his NHL debut in place of an injured Jared McCann and the Seattle Kraken survived a frenzied rally attempt from the Colorado Avalanche to earn a 3-2 victory in Game 5 and take a 3-2 series lead.

The Kraken return home with a chance to eliminate the defending Stanley Cup Champions on Friday night in Game 6.

With the Colorado net empty and an extra attacker on, Evan Rodrigues had a shot deflect off Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak and into the net behind Philipp Grubauer to pull the Avalanche within one with 3:37 left to play. But the Kraken defense held strong with several clearances in the closing minutes. Colorado only got one shot on net over the final three minutes of play as Seattle closed out the win to take the series lead.

The Avalanche offense lacked punch throughout the night with top defenseman Cale Makar suspended for his hit that injured McCann in Game 4. Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher all played greater than 23 minutes as the absences in the Colorado lineup took their toll.

For the first time all series, neither team managed to score in the opening period. However, the Kraken continued their early dominance despite failing to find the back of the net. Seattle out-shot the Avalanche by a 15-8 margin in the opening frame and had a Morgan Geekie chance ring off the crossbar and an Eeli Tolvanen shot catch the left post.

Alex Wennberg won a puck against the boards from Bowen Byrum to find Jaden Schwartz for a chance. Geekie was then in place to grab the rebound and beat Georgiev between his legs to give the Kraken the 1-0 lead for the fifth straight game.

It took just 80 seconds for the Avalanche to answer. Grubauer misplayed a puck behind the Seattle net as he attempted to rim the puck up the boards was halted by Rantanen. Rantanen's quick shot deflected off Grubauer and a crashing MacKinnon into the net to level the score at 1-1.

Colorado's frustration then led to Seattle regaining the lead. MacKinnon believed he was tripped by Will Borgen for the second time in the game without getting a call from the officials. He rose to his feet and slammed his stick in anger against the glass well behind the play as Seattle moved forward on the attack. Jordan Eberle took a wide circle behind the Colorado net before firing a pass to a waiting Kartye for a one-time blast cleanly by Georgiev to restore the Kraken lead.

Kartye – the American Hockey League's rookie of the year – was called up by the Kraken on Wednesday to take McCann's place in the lineup. Kartye became the eighth player in NHL history to score a playoff goal in his NHL debut. Ironically, the last to accomplish the feat was Makar in 2019.

Kartye, 21, played in 72 games with the Firebirds this season with 57 points on 28 goals and 29 assists. However, Kartye's production has soared in the second half of the season in the AHL. Over his final 36 games with Coachella Valley (since January 20), Kartye racked up 40 of his points with 23 goals and 17 assists.

Kartye also scored a goal in the only preseason game he played for the Kraken against the Vancouver Canucks back in September.

Less than a minute after killing off Eeli Tolvanen's penalty to begin the third period, the Kraken added to their lead. Yanni Gourde screened Georgiev in front of the net and tipped a Carson Soucy shot into the net for a 3-1 advantage.

Seattle pushed hard to further extend their advantage.

Georgiev stopped a breakaway look from Oliver Bjorkstrand with 12:40 remaining to keep the Seattle lead at just two goals. A backhand chance from Tolvanen with 6:30 left was gloved down by Georgiev. Erik Johnson blocked an Eberle shot on a two-on-one chance and a Schwartz slap shot was also turned away by Georgiev as Colorado fought to stay within reach.

Rodrigues blocked an empty net chance with 1:40 left to keep Colorado in it but Gourde came up with a late block and Seattle's defense held strong to secure the win.