How to watch UW Huskies vs Michigan State

The Brief The Washington Huskies football team (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) will face the Michigan State Spartans (3-6, 1-5) for the first time as Big Ten opponents this Saturday at 1:15 p.m. PT in East Lansing. While Michigan State enters the matchup off a 15-6 rivalry upset over Michigan, Washington leans on a youth-heavy roster featuring five true freshmen with 35 combined starts and quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who recently became the third Husky signal-caller to surpass 1,000 career rushing yards. Following Saturday's road game, the Huskies will return home to host Indiana on Nov. 21 before closing out their regular season at Oregon.



The Washington Huskies (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) travels to East Lansing this Saturday to face Michigan State (3-6, 1-5) in the teams' first meeting as Big Ten Conference opponents, with kickoff set for 1:15 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.

The Huskies have earned both of their conference wins on the road this season, while the Spartans enter off a 15-6 rivalry upset at Michigan that snapped a five-game Big Ten losing streak.

Following Saturday's matchup at Spartan Stadium, Washington hosts Indiana before closing the regular season at Oregon on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Local perspective:

Keep reading for details on the University of Washington Huskies vs. Michigan State Spartans game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Washington vs. Michigan State game?

The Washington-Michigan State game is set to kick off at 1:15 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Where is the Washington vs. Michigan State game?

The Huskies are traveling to East Lansing to take on the Spartans at Spartan Stadium.

What TV channel is the Washington vs. Michigan State game?

Saturday's Washington-Michigan State game will air on the Big Ten Network, with Chris Vosters, Rhett Lewis and Caroline Hendershot on the call. The game will also stream on FOX One.

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 07: Jayden Limar #17 of the Washington Huskies runs with the ball during a game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Washington Huskies on November 7, 2026 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Henry Rodenburg/ Expand

What radio station is the Washington vs. Michigan State game?

All UW football games will air on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield, with Elise Woodward, former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland, and Dave Mahler on the call. Radio coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM. The broadcast is available on the Huskies Gameday mobile app and the Varsity app.

On Sirius XM, the game will air on FOX Sports (channel 83) and Sports 979 Play By Play (channel 979).

More on the Huskies

By the numbers:

The University of Washington football team boasts several national and conference statistical leaders this season, highlighted by punter Hunter Green leading the Big Ten at 48.1 yards per punt, a defense ranked seventh nationally with 12 interceptions and receivers Dezmen Roebuck and Chris Lawson ranking fourth and seventh in the conference in receptions per game.

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. also reached a personal milestone by becoming the third signal-caller in program history to surpass 1,000 career rushing yards, bringing his total to 1,147 behind Jake Locker and Marques Tuiasosopo.

Meanwhile, the Huskies have relied heavily on youth and defensive execution, holding Washington State to 0-for-11 on third downs in the season opener, their first such shutout since 2009, while five true freshmen have combined for 35 starts to put the team on pace to break last year’s program record of 44.

What's next:

The Huskies will host the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Nov. 21 before closing the regular season at Oregon on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Source: Information in the story came from a press release from the University of Washington Athletics Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA storms force Ocean Shores emergency declaration, threaten urban flooding

First bird flu death hits WA, dairy outbreak spreads

Seattle expands controversial police surveillance camera network amid pushback

Suspect in US Coast Guard murder released from jail on $3M bail

What’s the hype? A look inside new TESO Life store in Tukwila

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .