Longtime Seattle high school basketball coach Walt Milroy dies at 103 years old

Walt Milroy, a renowned Seattle basketball coach who led the Ingraham High School's boys basketball team to a perfect season in 1968-69, has died at the age of 103.

According to The Seattle Times, Milroy passed away today after his health declined following a fall a couple of days ago.

Milroy's illustrious coaching career includes the remarkable achievement of a perfect 23-0 season with the Ingraham High School boys basketball team in 1968-69.

By the time he retired from coaching in 1980, he held the title of winningest boys high school basketball coach in Seattle history.

He is survived by his daughters, Marsha and Laurie, who will carry on his legacy.