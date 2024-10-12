Washington Huskies fall to Iowa Hawkeyes in rare matchup

Kaleb Johnson rushed for 166 yards and scored three touchdowns as Iowa defeated Washington 40-16 on Saturday, giving coach Kirk Ferentz his 200th victory with the Hawkeyes.

Ferentz moved into sole possessions of second place on the conference’s all-time wins list, five behind Ohio State’s Woody Hayes. Johnson, who came into the game ranked second nationally in rushing yards per game and third in rushing yards, had a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to open the scoring for the Hawkeyes.

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 12: Running back Kaleb Johnson #2 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs in a touchdown during the first half against linebacker Carson Bruener #42 of the Washington Huskies at Kinnick Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Phot Expand

He caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Cade McNamara in the third quarter, then scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Will Rogers and Demond Williams Jr. both threw TD passes for Washington.

The Huskies are coming off a 27-17 win over then-No. 10 Michigan at Husky Stadium but won’t play another home game in October. After the Iowa game, Washington has a bye week before traveling to Indiana on Oct. 26. The Huskies' next home game is Nov. 2 against USC.

Washington and Iowa have faced off six times in the programs' histories — three in the regular season and three (the most recent games) in bowl matchups. The teams have split the series, each winning three games.

The first meeting took place in Seattle in the 1937 season opener for both teams, a 14-0 Washington win. The game marked the varsity debut of legendary Iowa quarterback Nile Kinnick, who would win the Heisman Trophy two years later in 1939.

The most recent Washington-Iowa game was 29 years ago at the 1995 Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, where the Hawkeyes defeated the Pac-10 co-champions 38-18.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

2 dead in downtown Seattle crash

Bellevue burglary spree sparks fear after chilling bedroom footage

Boeing withdraws contract offer after talks with striking workers break down

Hurricane Milton: Flooded apartments in Clearwater, FL

Here's how much it will cost to go skiing, snowboarding in WA this year

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.