Washington women's basketball makes NCAA Tournament field for first time in eight years

article

The Brief The Washington women's basketball team has been selected to the NCAA Tournament field for the first time in eight seasons. The Huskies (19-13, 9-9 Big Ten) will face Columbia (23-6, 13-1 Ivy) as both schools received 11-seeds and will play in the play-in game for the Birmingham, Ala. region. The winner of the Washington-Columbia play-in game will face 6-seed West Virginia (24-7, 13-5 Big 12).



The University of Washington women's basketball team was selected to the NCAA Tournament field on Sunday as an 11-seed set to play in the play-in game against Columbia.

Washington (19-13, 9-9 Big Ten) lost to Michigan 66-58 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament for their final game before Selection Sunday. The Columbia Lions (23-6, 13-1) won the Ivy League regular season title and the league's automatic berth into the tournament field. The two teams will play on Thursday, March 20 at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

It's the Huskies' first trip to the Big Dance since the 2016-17 season when Kelsey Plum was in her final season at Washington. The 3-seed Huskies lost to 2-seed Mississippi State in the Sweet Sixteen in their last appearance.

Junior guard Elle Ladine leads the Huskies in scoring with 17.1 points per game.

The Source: NCAA Tournament field announcement.

MORE HUSKIES NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.