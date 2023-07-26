Where in Washington to watch USWNT vs Netherlands

article

On Wednesday, July 26 the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) will square off in the Women's FIFA World Cup against the Netherlands, here's where you can watch.

There will be four major watch parties from Seattle to Spokane for fans to sit back, or stand up, and watch as the USWNT play their second match of this year's World Cup.

FEATURED: 2023 Women's World Cup: United States vs. Netherlands by the numbers

Kickoff for the big game will start at 6 p.m. PT and can be seen on FOX and Telemundo.

Watch Parties in Seattle:

Westlake Park – Event starts at 4:30 p.m. – Hosted by the Downtown Seattle Association and SeattleFWC26. Featuring Sounders FC

Rough & Tumble Pub – Event starts at 4:00 p.m.

Related article

Tacoma:

Emerald Queen Casino Events Center – Event starts at 5:00 p.m. – Presented by EQC and SeattleFWC26. Featuring Sounders FC. All minors enter through the EQC valet entrance and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Spokane:

Brick West Brewing (Spokane) – Event starts at 5:00 p.m.| Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. – Presented by Rave Foundation and SeattleFWC26. Featuring Sounders FC