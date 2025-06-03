Gabby Williams' 18 points lead Seattle Storm to 83-77 win over wings to snap three-game skid

article

The Brief Gabby Williams led the Storm with 18 points as Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak in an 83-77 win over the Wings. A 16-2 run in the third quarter sparked a rally for Seattle to take the lead after trailing 47-36. No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers missed the game while in concussion protocol for Dallas.



Gabby Williams had 18 points, Nneka Ogwumike scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half, and the Seattle Storm snapped a three-game losing streak with an 83-77 victory over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night.

Erica Wheeler completed a three-point play with 2:47 left in the third quarter during a 16-2 run to give Seattle its first lead, 50-49, since it was 25-24 midway through the second frame.

Skylar Diggins made a fast-break layup with 3:40 left in the fourth while being fouled from behind. After it was upgraded to a flagrant 1, Diggins made the free throw and Seattle retained possession, leading to Ezi Magbegor’s basket for a 74-63 lead.

Magbegor’s shot capped Seattle’s 18-4 run as Dallas went without a field goal for five-plus minutes, missing eight straight shots.

Wheeler scored all 11 of her points in the second half, to go with seven assists, for Seattle (4-4). Diggins had just nine points to end her 22-game streak with at least 10 points — the third-longest active streak in the league. The Storm got 30 points from their bench players.

DiJonai Carrington led Dallas (1-7) with 22 points. Myisha Hines-Allen had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Maddy Siegrist added 11 and nine. Arike Ogunbowale was held to eight points on 4-of-15 shooting.

Luisa Geiselsoder made a wide-open 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to extend the Dallas lead to 38-30 at the break.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

