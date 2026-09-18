How to watch WSU Cougars vs. Duquesne Dukes

The Brief Washington State (0-2) hosts Duquesne (0-2) on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 12:30 p.m. PT at Gesa Field, seeking its first victory under new head coach Kirby Moore. The game will air nationally on the USA Network and can be streamed via the Cougar Sports Network radio broadcast or app. WSU seeks to rebound after scoring only 17 total points across their first two games.



In their third game of the college football season, the Washington State Cougars (0-2) will take on the Duquesne University Dukes (0-2), with both teams looking to secure their first win of the season.

The game marks the Cougars' home opener. The team opened the season with two road losses to the University of Washington (24-10) and Kansas State (34-7).

Duquesne comes into Saturday's matchup with two road losses as well, taking a 34-0 loss against Air Force to start the season before taking a 70-13 loss to Youngstown State on Sept. 12.

How to watch: Keep reading for details on the WSU Cougars vs. Duquesne University Dukes game, and how to watch it live.

When is the WSU vs. Duquesne game?

The Cougars will take on the Dukes on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the WSU vs. Duquesne game?

Washington State will play its first home game of the season at Gesa Field.

What TV channel is the WSU vs. Duquesne game on?

Saturday's WSU-Duquesne game will air on the USA Network.

What radio station is the WSU vs. Duquesne game on?

All Washington State football games can be listened to across the region through the Cougar Sports Network. According to the university, broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff.

On Sirius XM, the game can be heard on Sports Play-by-Play channels 273 or 982.

You can download the WSU Cougars Gameday app to listen.

More on the Cougars

Across their first two games, the Cougars' offense has scored just 17 points. Against Kansas State, the offense was unable to put up any points, with their lone score coming off of a pick-six by safety Jaylen Thomas.

Thomas had two interceptions in the game.

On offense, redshirt sophomore quarterback Caden Pinnick has struggled through the air start the season. After throwing two interceptions in the season-opener against UW, he completed just nine passes against the Kansas State defense.

He's found some more success on the ground, running for 61 yards and a score against UW.

Additionally, Washington State continues to search for its first win under new head coach Kirby Moore.

What's next:

After Saturday's matchup against Duquesne, the Cougars will play another home game against the University of Arizona Wildcats.

The Source: Information in this story came from Washington State University Athletics and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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