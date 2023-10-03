Zavaleta and the LA Galaxy visit the Seattle Sounders

Eriq Zavaleta leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with the Seattle Sounders following a two-goal showing against the Portland Timbers.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Sounders won the last meeting 2-1.

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 10: Toronto FC Defender Eriq Zavaleta (15) and Seattle Sounders Forward Jordan Morris (13) in action mduring the MLS Cup final game between the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC on December 10, 2016 at BMO Field in Toronto, ON. S Expand

The Sounders are 11-7-8 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders have a 4-0-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

The Galaxy are 6-7-11 against Western Conference teams. The Galaxy are fourth in the Western Conference with 157 shots on goal, averaging 5.2 per game.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jordan Morris has 10 goals for the Sounders. Leo Chu has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Riqui Puig has seven goals and four assists for the Galaxy. Billy Sharp has scored six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Sounders: 3-2-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Galaxy: 4-2-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 6.5 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY

Sounders: Nouhou Tolo (injured), Cody Baker (injured).

Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured), Calegari (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured), Jalen Neal (injured).

LA Galaxy (8-11-11, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (12-9-10, second in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. PT