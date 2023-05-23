Blitz the Seahawk is on the ballot for the Mascot Hall of Fame, here's how you can vote

It's no secret: Seattle is a sports city. A big part of going to sporting events is the atmosphere, and is it possible for there to be a hyped-up crowd without an energetic mascot? Probably not.

The official mascot of the Seattle Seahawks, Blitz, is on the ballot for the 2023 Mascot Hall of Fame.

Voting is open from now through May 27. To show some Seattle pride and vote for Blitz, click here.

Blitz hatched on Sept. 13, 1998 at the Kingdome and of course, now calls Lumen Field home. When he's not at home, he can be found at events all around the Pacific Northwest. Blitz does his part to make sure Lumen Field is the, "loudest, most exciting stadium in the NFL."

If Blitz receives enough support to be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame, it'll be announced on Friday, June 23.