Seattle weather: 60s to make a comeback in Western Washington

Enjoy the glorious blue skies and sunshine the next couple of days! While we stay chilly this week, highs next week could reach the low 60s.

Highs this afternoon will be almost ten degrees below average in Seattle, only reaching the mid 40s. After an icy start in some communities, sparkling sunshine will remain throughout the rest of the day.

Both Wednesday and Thursday could begin with patchy fog, but clear skies will take over in the afternoon. This quiet weather will be due to a ridge of high pressure nudging closer to our area.

Clouds thicken on Friday ahead of our next weather pattern that will bring us times of lowland rain and mountain snow this weekend. Sunday could be rather gusty, so stay tuned for details on that.

For those of you dreaming of warmer weather, you might get your wish next week. Highs could reach the low 60s in Seattle after March 12. Stick with us on this evolving forecast!



Take good care!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

