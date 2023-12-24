A Soggy and Breezy Christmas Day

'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through Western Washington no weather was stirring, not even a drop. Enjoying a quiet Christmas Eve across our area and gearing up for big changes by Christmas Day. The first in a series of Atmospheric Rivers arrives tomorrow, bringing gusty winds to the coast and Inlet. A Wind Advisory is in effect 7am Monday till 4am Tuesday. Gusts up to 50mph will be possible.

Rain is forecast to begin at the coast by early morning then spread inland by the afternoon. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times and will stick around through much of the holiday.

Rainfall amounts will total close to .50" around Puget Sound and over an inch in the Peninsula and coastline.

Travel through the passes will become difficult again beginning tomorrow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4am Monday-10am Tuesday. A winter mix will be possible, including the potential for freezing rain above 4000'. Snow will be possible around Stevens Pass and in North Cascasdes. Up to 6" is possible. In addition to the winter mess, gusty winds up to 45 mph are also forecast.

Rain will hang around for much of the week, with a short break on Friday before another chance of scattered showers for the weekend.