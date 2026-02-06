Atmospheric river in Seattle for Super Bowl weekend

article

The Brief High pressure will keep Western Washington dry and sunny through Friday afternoon, with temperatures unseasonably warm in the upper 50s and low 60s. A "Pineapple Express" atmospheric river arrives Saturday, bringing a corridor of tropical moisture that will result in a soggy, waterlogged weekend; the Skokomish River is being monitored for potential flooding. Colder air returns Sunday night, pushing snow levels down to 3,000 feet by Monday morning, while Super Bowl Sunday in Santa Clara is forecast to be dry and partly cloudy for the Seahawks vs. Patriots.



Hope you enjoyed the spring-like feel while it lasted — this is the quiet before the storm.

After some patchy fog earlier today, conditions improved heading into Friday afternoon with beautiful sunshine. Highs climbed into the upper 50s, with a few low 60s possible.

Highs will hover in the 50s for Seattle in the days ahead. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Spring weather in Seattle coming to a close

By the numbers:

Clouds will increase gradually overnight as lows early Saturday morning drop to the low to mid 40s.

As rainy weather returns early Saturday morning, low temperatures drop to the low to mid 40s in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Pineapple Express hits western WA this weekend

What's next:

An atmospheric river, specifically a Pineapple Express, arrives Saturday. This is a corridor of deep tropical moisture that taps air as far south as the Hawaiian Islands. Expect a very wet, sloppy, and waterlogged day with steady rain and darker skies.

We don't expect any river flooding in Western Washington, except for the Skokomish.

Sloppy and soggy weather can be expected in Seattle on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Rain becomes more scattered on Sunday, mainly favoring the South Sound and southwest Washington. Colder air arrives Sunday night into Monday, bringing at least minor and possibly moderate mountain snow.

If you’re traveling over the passes or heading to ski resorts, check WSDOT conditions and restrictions.

Significantly wetter weather is ahead for Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Conditions dry out Tuesday and Wednesday before rain chances return again by Thursday.

On the other side, the forecast for the Super Bowl in Santa Clara is looking great! We're tracking partly cloudy and dry conditions. GO HAWKS!

Warmly,

The FOX 13 Weather Team

