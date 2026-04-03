Beautiful weather in Seattle for Easter weekend

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The Brief High pressure will maintain a dry stretch through the weekend, with Saturday highs reaching the low-to-mid 60s following potential morning frost in Southwest Washington. Easter Sunday is forecast to be the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures hitting the mid-to-upper 60s and some areas potentially reaching 70 degrees. A dry cold front on Tuesday will briefly drop temperatures by 15 degrees before sunny conditions and mid-50s highs return for the middle of next week.



Mostly cloudy skies stuck around today, with a few sunbreaks developing at times and afternoon highs climbing into the mid to upper 50s, with a couple of spots briefly reaching the low 60s.

Early this morning, a frost advisory was in effect for the Willapa Hills in southwest Washington, where temperatures dipped close to freezing.

We also tracked a few light showers through the day, mainly over the Olympic Peninsula, the Central and North Coast, and across parts of Whatcom and Skagit counties, while the rest of the region stayed mainly dry.

Seattle weather continues rain-free through early next week before the next system approaches later on. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Looking ahead, a building ridge of high pressure will keep the dry stretch going into the weekend and beyond. Saturday morning may start with some isolated fog, and temperatures in southwest Washington will once again flirt with frost early in the day. Afternoon highs will warm into the low to mid 60s.

Seattle weather remains cold enough for a light jacket early before warming nicely by the afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Easter Sunday is shaping up to bring standout spring weather, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and a few locations potentially reaching their first 70-degree temperatures of the year.

Seattle weather delivers a picture-perfect Easter before clouds increase slightly on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By Monday, high-level clouds will move in, leading to more filtered sunshine, while temperatures continue to climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A dry cold front arrives Tuesday, knocking temperatures down by about 15 degrees, with highs returning to the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll rebound quickly midweek, with dry and sunny conditions expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Seattle weather then rebounds quickly with sunshine returning by midweek after Tuesday’s dip. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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