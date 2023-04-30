Seattle weather: Big cooldown for Western Washington Sunday

Wasn't our warm sunshine Friday and Saturday such a treat? Hope you thoroughly enjoyed the beautiful weather. Cooler and cloudier weather is on the way for today and Monday. The 70s return for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs today will reach the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. I can't rule out an isolated shower, but this would be the exception rather than the rule. A thunderstorm or two could pop up over the Cascades today and tomorrow, but otherwise - most backyards stay dry.

The warmth and sparkling sunshine make a comeback Tuesday. Wednesday morning starts cloudy, but glistening sunshine will make an appearance for the afternoon and evening.

Thursday marks another drop in temperatures as clouds roll in.

Isolated showers could pop up Friday and Saturday as temperatures range in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Overall, the weather this week looks mild, lovely and quiet. Enjoy!

PS: if April felt cooler and wetter than usual, you're absolutely right. All the boxes in blue on the calendar below represent days with below-normal temperatures.

So far, April has been wetter than average, too. All the green boxes below show the days of measurable rain this month.

On the whole, the month of May could trend warmer and drier-than-average. That isn't to say that individual days couldn't be wet and cool, but the average trend could be slightly warmer and drier.

Hope you have a wonderful Sunday!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

