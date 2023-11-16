Seattle weather: Chilly morning with patchy fog Friday, mostly sunny afternoon

It was a clear and chilly Thursday in the Pacific Northwest, with highs only reaching the upper 40s.

Overnight lows will be chilly again, in the upper 20s and low 30s, with areas of patchy fog.

Waking up on Friday, we could see areas of frost and patchy dense fog. After the fog dissipates, we will see mostly sunny skies.

Highs will be around the seasonal average, in the low 50s, along with calm winds.

On Saturday, we will have a dry start with more clouds. Rain will return to the coast around midday and then to Puget Sound late in the afternoon and evening.

Winds will pick up along the coast and north interior on Saturday night into Sunday.

Snow levels will also drop to around 3000' Saturday night into Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect from 10 p.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Sunday for elevations above 3500'. We are expecting heavy wet snow with totals between 1-5". The main areas impacted by this will be around Stevens Pass.

Showers will taper from Sunday night into Monday with a dry start to the work week.