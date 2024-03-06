Seattle weather: Chilly sunshine on repeat for Seattle

Hope you thoroughly enjoy the glorious blue skies and sunshine today and tomorrow! The clouds return Friday. Wet weather surges into Western Washington by Saturday.

Highs this afternoon will be a solid 10 degrees below average. While we can't rule out some clouds and sprinkles over the Strait and the coast, most other backyards will be treated to plentiful sunshine and dry weather.

Spotty fog (even freezing fog) is a possibility Thursday morning, but most communities won't deal with any visibility issues. Bundle up tomorrow! Thursday will be chilly, dry and sunny.

Clouds increase Friday ahead of our next round of wet weather this upcoming weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature lowland rain, mountain snow and gusty conditions. The dampness lingers into next workweek.

For those of you wishing for warmth, you might get your wish! The Climate Prediction Center has released its latest forecast for March, April and May. It's forecasting warmer-than-normal and drier-than-usual weather weather on the whole. There could certainly be days or even weeks with cool and wet weather the next three months, but it's likely that it'll wind up warmer and drier than what's typical for this stretch of time.

Take a look at the seven day forecast below!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

