Seattle weather: Clouds, showers and chance of storms Tuesday

We saw some nice sunshine this afternoon, warming temperatures into the upper 70s. Clouds and showers along the coast led to cooler temperatures further west.

Heading into this week we will see more clouds, showers and cooler temperatures. The chance of thunderstorms will be present each afternoon through Thursday.

Overnight we will see increasing clouds moving in from along the coast and temperatures will be mild. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday will be cooler with scattered showers, clouds and highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Showers will be scattered Tuesday afternoon and the chance of thunderstorms will also be in the forecast. The best chance of storms is looking right now to be along the coast and the South Sound.

It may be a cool week ahead, but the 8-14 day outlook is showing a trend of warmer and drier conditions. Highs looking to be in the mid 70s to low 80s.

This week is looking cooler with scattered showers, and a chance of storms. We see lighter showers from Friday into the weekend, highs still on the cooler side. We look to be drying out on Sunday into early next week.