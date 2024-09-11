Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Clouds to sunbreaks Thursday with cooler temperatures

Published  September 11, 2024
FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your latest western Washington weather forecast!

Today was cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures were well below the seasonal average. 

Showers moved through western Washington Wednesday, bringing the most rainfall to the south sound. 

Tonight showers will taper off, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the mid to low 50s.

Clouds will be present for the morning commute on Thursday, and you can't rule out a stray sprinkle.

We will see another cool day Thursday, but sunbreaks will return by the afternoon. 

If you are looking forward to the big Apple Cup game this weekend at Lumen Field, be ready for cooler temperatures and the chance of showers. 

We will see drier skies on Thursday and Friday, but clouds return for the end of the week. Showers return as early as Friday evening, with more rain expected for the weekend along with cooler temperatures. A weak ridge of high pressure brings drier skies on Monday, then rain returns by midweek. 

We will see drier skies Thursday and Friday with a few sunbreaks.