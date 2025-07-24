Seattle weather: Cooler temperatures to end the workweek

The Brief Seattle will experience slightly cooler weather on Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, following Wednesday's temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Puget Sound will see sunnier skies in the afternoon, while the coast remains cloudier; temperatures will drop further to the low 70s on Friday. Minimal wildfire smoke caused slight haze on Wednesday, but air quality remains unaffected, with even less haze expected today due to increased winds.



Slightly cooler weather is ahead for Seattle on Thursday after highs skyrocketed to the low to mid 80s on Wednesday. Temperatures will tumble further to the low 70s on Friday.

After cloudy weather in the morning, sunnier skies are expected in Seattle on Thursday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After a murky start to the day for some in Puget Sound, sunnier skies are expected through the afternoon. Highs will be several degrees lower than yesterday, boosting to the mid to upper 70s for many backyards.

Slightly cooler weather is in store for Seattle on Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While most in Puget Sound will enjoy abundant sunshine this afternoon, the coast will be noticeably cloudier through much of the day.

Highs will remain in the 70s this week in Seattle with cloudier weather on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

You might have noticed a slight haze in the skies on Wednesday — that was due to minimal amounts of wildfire smoke. Thankfully, this hasn't impacted air quality. Even less haze is anticipated today as westerly/southwesterly winds increase.

Due to a ridge of high pressure, dry weather will continue in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

