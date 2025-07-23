Seattle Weather: Morning clouds to sunshine and 70s Thursday

The Brief Wednesday was the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid to low 80s, but cooler conditions are expected through the weekend. Clouds will return overnight, with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, and Thursday will see sunshine by afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures. Cooler temperatures and more clouds will persist through Saturday, with highs in the mid to low 70s, before warming back to the low 80s next week.



A few morning clouds gave way to sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures. It was the warmest day of the week, with slightly cooler conditions expected rest of the week into the weekend.

Highs reached the mid to low 80s as high pressure moved through the Northwest.

What's next:

Clouds will move in overnight with mild temperatures overnight, lows in the mid to upper 50s. Onshore flow will increase Thursday, bringing the clouds into the interior through midday. Sunshine will be back by the afternoon.

Thursday will be sunny into the afternoon, but temperatures will be a few degrees cooler as the ridge of high pressure breaks down and troughing moves in from the north.

More clouds and cooler temperatures will continue through Saturday, with highs in the mid to low 70s. Temperatures will warm again as we see more influence from high pressure to our southwest. Temperatures will warm back to the low 80s next week.

