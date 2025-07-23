Sizzling and sunny weather in Seattle on Wednesday

The Brief Seattle will experience hot, dry, and sunny weather on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s, while the coast remains cloudy. Minimal wildfire haze may be present due to the Bear Gulch Fire, but air quality remains good; smoke is expected to move east of the Cascades. Temperatures will dip to the 70s starting Thursday, with cloudy mornings and sunny afternoons through Saturday.



Hot, dry and sunny weather is predicted in Seattle on Wednesday, and it is expected to mostly stick around into the weekend.

Highs will cool to the mid 70s in Seattle on Thursday after hot weather today. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There might be minimal amounts of wildfire haze in our atmosphere, but so far, air quality has remained good for the most part. You might just notice a slight haze at times. Part of this may be due to the Bear Gulch Fire over the Olympic Peninsula – though this fire is small compared to most other fires in the Pacific Northwest.

A stronger push from the west tomorrow will move these trace amounts of smoke east of the Cascades.

There might be minimal amounts of wildfire smoke in the skies over Seattle on Wednesday, but there isn't an impact to air quality right now. (FOX 13 )

Local perspective:

This afternoon will be the hottest day of the week, rounding to the low to mid 80s across the Central and South Puget Sound. While most are enjoying sunshine, the coast is experiencing cloudy skies thus far.

While a ridge of high pressure dominates overhead, a weak westerly flow at the surface is preventing temperatures from getting overly hot.

Slightly warmer-than-normal weather is forecast in Seattle today. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Highs dip to the 70s starting tomorrow. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will start cloudy, but sunshine will reappear in the afternoon.

Dry weather will continue all week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stay cool and stay hydrated today!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

