Seattle weather: Dry stretch continues into August

The Brief Peak warmth for this week is just around the corner, scheduled to climb into the 80s by Wednesday. Western Washington is currently hitting a stride of dry days, with more on the horizon. We look at record stretches. Clouds return later this week.



Warmer weather will return to western Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday as a brief ridge of high pressure moves over the Pacific Northwest.

What's next:

Tuesday will bring morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, in the low 80s. Central and Eastern Washington could see some showers or thunderstorms again Tuesday afternoon.

Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will be the pattern Tuesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It has been a long dry stretch for most of western Washington. Seattle has not seen measurable rain for over three weeks. Official measurements taken at Sea-Tac Airport show no rain in the bucket since June 27. No rain is expected for at least the next 10 days.

Seattle's dry stretch has reached 25 days, with no rain in sight. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs back in the mid 80s.

Onshore flow will resume later this week into the weekend, with temperatures back into the 70s and partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be mild to warm this week in Seattle with no rain in sight. (FOX 13 Seattle)

