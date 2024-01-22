Seattle weather: Damp and cloudy week ahead

Temperatures are finally rebounding after our recent cold snap. Get ready for a stretch of damp and unsettled weather.

For today, highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s. You can plan on cloudy skies and on-and-off rain. There might be light snow at Stevens Pass and light freezing rain can't be ruled out for parts of Snoqualmie Pass.



Here's a look at Futurecast:

A heads-up: a Flood Warning remains in effect for the Skokomish River until Tuesday afternoon. Minor flooding is happening and is in the forecast. Speaking of flooding, due to the recent snow in Whatcom County, the Nooksack River may experience some ice jam flooding the next few days. Otherwise, we're not expecting other river flooding this week.



Tuesday will offer a slight break from the soaking rain. There will still be some showers, but there will be far less than what we're tracking today.



Wednesday, on-and-off rain and cloudy skies are in the forecast. Showers linger into Thursday. Friday and Saturday could be gray and wet. There are question marks about how Sunday may pan out. Stay tuned for more!





Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

