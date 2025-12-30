Seattle weather: Cool and cloudy New Year's Eve

The Brief Western Washington will see a calm, dry end to the year, with sunshine and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s. Clear overnight skies could bring another round of freezing fog Wednesday morning. New Year’s celebrations should stay rain-free, with wetter weather and mountain snow returning in the days ahead.



After freezing temperatures early Wednesday morning, the last day of the year will be quiet with cool sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Another cool, dry day as we close out the year.

Clear skies overnight will allow for another round of freezing fog on Wednesday morning. By the afternoon, skies will be cool and dry for the last day of the year.

A few clouds around as we count down to the New Year.

A few clouds will roll into Western Washington as we count down to the new year. No need to take your rain gear to the Space Needle, skies will stay dry for the big celebration!

If you're heading out to ring in the new year, bundle up, it will be chilly. (FOX13 Seattle)

The new year will bring a return to a more normal pattern for us with lowland rain and more mountain snow. Overnight lows won't be as chilly with nights in the 40s.

Showers and mountain snow return by the end of the week.

